The Flyers hired Chuck Fletcher as their Executive Vice President and General Manager on Monday, one week after firing Rox Hextall from the same position.

Fletcher served as the general manager of the Wild from 2009–18. Minnesota reached the playoffs in each of its final six seasons under Fletcher, who has also worked for the Devils, Penguins, Ducks and Panthers in his 25-year career.

"At the conclusion of a rigorous review of GM candidates, Chuck Fletcher clearly stood out from the field of talented and capable executives we considered," Flyers Governor Dave Scott said in a statement. "Chuck has earned success throughout his impressive NHL career and offers the right mix of expertise, business acumen and leadership qualities that the Flyers need today as we work to achieve our ultimate goal, the Stanley Cup Championship."

Philadelphia is 11–12–2 on the season, sitting at 15th in the Eastern Conference.