NFL Reinstating Patriots WR Josh Gordon After Suspension for Substance Abuse

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December 2018 due to multiple violations of the NFL's drug policy. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 16, 2019

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was reinstated by the NFL on Friday, the league announced

Gordon was reinstated on a "conditional basis," per the league, and is allowed to rejoin the Patriots for meetings, conditioning work and individual workouts.

Gordon will not be eligible to play in New England's preseason game vs. the Panthers on Aug. 22.

The former Browns receiver was suspended by the NFL in December 2018 for multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Gordon was traded from Cleveland to New England in September 2018. 

Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013. He caught 40 passes in 11 games for the Patriots in 2018. 

