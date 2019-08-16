Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was reinstated by the NFL on Friday, the league announced.

Gordon was reinstated on a "conditional basis," per the league, and is allowed to rejoin the Patriots for meetings, conditioning work and individual workouts.

Gordon will not be eligible to play in New England's preseason game vs. the Panthers on Aug. 22.

The former Browns receiver was suspended by the NFL in December 2018 for multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Gordon was traded from Cleveland to New England in September 2018.

Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013. He caught 40 passes in 11 games for the Patriots in 2018.