Patriots wide reciever Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely on Thursday for "multiple violations" of the NFL's drug policy, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Gordon's drug violations were for "more than marijauna", per Rapoport.

From @GMFB Weekend: #Patriots WR Josh Gordon had multiple violations of the drug policy and it was more than marijuana, sources say. He has to show he's clean for a sustained period of time to return. pic.twitter.com/pvmJ9nZ4eg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2018

Gordon announced on Thursday he will be "stepping away from football" temporarily to focus on his mental health. The news of his suspension came shortly thereafter.

Thursday's ban isn't Gordon's first suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension.

The Baylor product was traded to New England from Cleveland in September. Gordon registered 40 receptions and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Patriots before Thursday's suspension.