Draymond Green Doesn't Think Jamal Murray Deserves Suspension For Game 2 Antics
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray's antics in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves could potentially result in a suspension after he was seen throwing a heating pack onto the court from the bench while play was live.
Although the incident went unnoticed by officials during the game, the moment was caught on the TNT broadcast, prompting plenty of discussion online among fans as to whether Murray deserves to be suspended.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green weighed in on the situation during the latest episode of his podcast, and he made clear that he didn't believe that Murray's actions warranted a suspension.
"I was just online and I see people are like, 'Oh Jamal Murray's probably going to get suspended for throwing the heat pack,'" Green said. "I mean I didn’t think he'd get suspended, although that was very dangerous. Somebody steps on that, A, it leaves a wet spot. B, it can really jack somebody up. But I didn’t see that and be like my first thought wasn’t, ‘Ah, he’ll get suspended.’"
"It's crazy how people just automatically start calling for suspensions these days. I just don’t really understand that. But in saying that, man, Denver's down bad right now," he added.
Game 2 was a frustrating one for the Nuggets, as they were held to a season-low 80 points by an overwhelming Timberwolves defense. The usually composed squad appeared rattled, particularly Murray who was facing frequent pressure from the moment he entered Minnesota's half.
Although no one was hurt after Murray launched the heating pack onto the court, it was a reckless move from the 27-year-old, and one which could've led to an injury or accident. A suspension certainly isn't out of the question for Murray, who figures to at least be fined for his actions, though an official decision in that regard has yet to be made by the league.