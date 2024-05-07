Timberwolves' Chris Finch Rips Jamal Murray for Throwing Heat Pack Onto Court
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch ripped Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray for throwing a heat pack onto the court during Minnesota's 106-80 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night.
Finch, when asked about the incident during his postgame press conference, called Murray's actions "inexcusable" and "dangerous."
"Well, I didn't actually see it happen but it was explained to me [that] the referees didn't see it either, so they're not able to issue a technical unless they see it," Finch said. "We tried to impress upon them that there probably aren't many fans in the building that have a heat pack, so it probably had to come from the bench, which they found logical."
"It's inexcusable and dangerous and I'm sure it was just a mistake and an oversight. I'm sure there was nothing intentional by the officiating at all. But certainly can't allow that to happen."
Murray, who has been battling a calf injury since the first round of the playoffs, tossed a heat pack onto the court in frustration during the second quarter. The pack landed in the middle of a Timberwolves-Nuggets scrum at the basket, and was scooped up by Denver forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who tossed it off the floor.
No action was taken by officials, though crew chief Marc Davis, in a pool report, said Murray's actions would have resulted in a technical foul had they been spotted.
“We weren’t aware it had come from the bench," Davis said. "If we would have been aware it came from the bench, we could have reviewed it under the hostile act trigger. The penalty would have been a technical foul."
Murray shot 3-for-18 from the field and scored just eight points in 36 minutes. It's not yet clear if he will face any discipline from the NBA for his actions.
Game 3 of the series is scheduled to tip off on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Mn.