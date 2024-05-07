ESPN NBA Analyst Roasts Nuggets' Jamal Murray for Tossing Heat Pack at Official
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray's frustrations boiled over from the bench in Monday night's Game 2 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves when he threw a heat pack in the direction of official Marc Davis after a call.
Murray, who is facing widespread criticism in the aftermath of the incident, is also not immune to a fair share of jokes at his expense after a frustrating night all around for the Nuggets.
Here's the clip of Murray hurling the heat pack at Davis.
Count ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler among those who was not surprised Murray's heat pack toss missed its intended target.
"He was 3-for-18," Legler said. "I'm not shocked he missed Davis with that heat pack."
It remains to be seen at the time of this writing if Murray will be facing any sort of discipline by the NBA for his actions.
Game 3 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves is set for Friday night in Minnesota.