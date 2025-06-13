SI

2025 U.S. Open Day 1 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed

The first day of the 125th U.S. Open is in the books, with a scoring average more than four shots over par.

Scottie Scheffler opened with a 73 at Oakmont.
OAKMONT, Pa. — The first round of the 125th U.S. Open is complete, with J.J. Spaun leading after a round of 4-under 66. Here are some of the other notable numbers.

10 – Players under par in Round 1.

66 – Leading score for J.J. Spaun.

31 – J.J. Spaun’s score on his first nine (back nine), the best opening nine at an Oakmont U.S. Open.

74.63 – Field average score for Round 1 (Oakmont is a par-70). This is the highest opening round at a U.S. Open since 2018 at Shinnecock Hills (76.47).

392 – Yards on Rory McIlroy’s drive at the par-5 12th, his longest recorded drive of the year. He birdied the hole.

41 – McIlroy’s score on his second nine (Oakmont’s first nine), his undoing in a round of 74.

2 – Score for Maxwell Moldovan at the par-4 1st hole, the first eagle on the hole at an Oakmont Open.

2 – Score for Shane Lowry at the par-4 3rd hole, the first eagle on the hole at an Oakmont Open.

2 – Score for Patrick Reed at the par-5 4th hole, the fourth known albatross in U.S. Open history.

73 – Score for world No. 1. Scottie Scheffler, his highest score in a major relative to par.

96 – Consecutive majors for Adam Scott. He shot an even-par 70.

