2025 U.S. Open Day 1 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed
OAKMONT, Pa. — The first round of the 125th U.S. Open is complete, with J.J. Spaun leading after a round of 4-under 66. Here are some of the other notable numbers.
10 – Players under par in Round 1.
66 – Leading score for J.J. Spaun.
31 – J.J. Spaun’s score on his first nine (back nine), the best opening nine at an Oakmont U.S. Open.
74.63 – Field average score for Round 1 (Oakmont is a par-70). This is the highest opening round at a U.S. Open since 2018 at Shinnecock Hills (76.47).
392 – Yards on Rory McIlroy’s drive at the par-5 12th, his longest recorded drive of the year. He birdied the hole.
41 – McIlroy’s score on his second nine (Oakmont’s first nine), his undoing in a round of 74.
2 – Score for Maxwell Moldovan at the par-4 1st hole, the first eagle on the hole at an Oakmont Open.
2 – Score for Shane Lowry at the par-4 3rd hole, the first eagle on the hole at an Oakmont Open.
2 – Score for Patrick Reed at the par-5 4th hole, the fourth known albatross in U.S. Open history.
73 – Score for world No. 1. Scottie Scheffler, his highest score in a major relative to par.
96 – Consecutive majors for Adam Scott. He shot an even-par 70.