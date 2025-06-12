Patrick Reed Couldn’t Believe His Shot Went in for a U.S. Open Albatross
Patrick Reed had an incredible and historic shot on the 4th hole of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday.
On his second shot on the par-5, Reed hit a shot on the green and the ball kept rolling ... and rolling. The ball ended up going in from 286 yards away. It was an albatross for Reed, a rarity in golf.
It's a rare feat in U.S. Open history, too, as Reed's albatross is just the fourth known in tournament history. The previous three came from T.C. Chen at Oakland Hills in 1985, Shaun Micheel at Pebble Beach in 2010 and Nick Watney at Olympic Club in '12.
When the cameras panned back to Reed, he had to double check that the ball went in. He couldn’t believe it. He understandably had a huge smile on his face after learning of the albatross.
The shot definitely helped his score in the first round, too. Reed went from 1 over thanks to a bogey on the 2nd hole to 2 under because of his 3-under 4th. That will help him in the long run at Oakmont this week.