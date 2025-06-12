SI

Patrick Reed Couldn’t Believe His Shot Went in for a U.S. Open Albatross

He was just the fourth golfer in recorded U.S. Open history to make a 2 on a par-5.

Madison Williams

Patrick Reed questions if he got an albatross at the U.S. Open.
Patrick Reed questions if he got an albatross at the U.S. Open. / U.S. Open/Screengrab

Patrick Reed had an incredible and historic shot on the 4th hole of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday.

On his second shot on the par-5, Reed hit a shot on the green and the ball kept rolling ... and rolling. The ball ended up going in from 286 yards away. It was an albatross for Reed, a rarity in golf.

It's a rare feat in U.S. Open history, too, as Reed's albatross is just the fourth known in tournament history. The previous three came from T.C. Chen at Oakland Hills in 1985, Shaun Micheel at Pebble Beach in 2010 and Nick Watney at Olympic Club in '12.

When the cameras panned back to Reed, he had to double check that the ball went in. He couldn’t believe it. He understandably had a huge smile on his face after learning of the albatross.

The shot definitely helped his score in the first round, too. Reed went from 1 over thanks to a bogey on the 2nd hole to 2 under because of his 3-under 4th. That will help him in the long run at Oakmont this week.

More U.S. Open on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Golf