Barcelona Captain Sends Message Regarding His Uncertain Future
Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been a constant presence for Barcelona between the sticks for the past decade. Heading into 2025–26, the German goalkeeper's future with the Catalans has never been more uncertain.
Reports coming from Spain indicate that Joan García's move from Espanyol to Barcelona is a matter of time before it becomes official. The Catalans are also reportedly working on a contract extension for Wojciech Szczęsny, which raises even more questions about Ter Stegen's place in Barça's plans.
The Barcelona skipper was asked about his future while on international duty with Germany and he made sure to make it clear he hasn't heard anything from Barça regarding a possible exit.
“Nobody has told me anything about this [his future],” Ter Stegen said. “But I'm not worried: I know I'm gonna be in Barcelona next season.”
“I think it's not a subject for today. I'm focused on the national team, what happens in my club is a different thing, we'll talk about it at another time,” he added.
Competition for Barcelona's starting goalkeeper role will be fierce next season. Despite Ter Stegen insisting he'll be with the Catalans in 2025–26, that could change if he's not the clear cut starter come the start of the season, since the German will be looking to feature regularly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Nevertheless, after fully recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for the majority of 2024–25, the 33-year-old goalkeeper is excited for what's to come in Hansi Flick's second season as Barcelona manager.
“I'm very excited for next season, with a young team, dynamic and with plenty of excitement. You've seen it this year. Now, with the experience we've gained, hopefully we're more successful next year,” Ter Stegen said.