Two Barcelona Stars ‘Near New Contracts’ After Hansi Flick Extension
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has agreed a new contract that will keep him at Camp Nou until the summer of 2027, and a further two stars are expected to follow suit soon.
Flick arrived last year when Xavi’s sudden exit was confirmed, signing an initial two-year deal. That original contract still had another season left to run, but club officials have seen fit to secure the German’s future for a little longer still.
The contract was officially signed at Barça’s club offices on Wednesday, in the presence of president Joan Laporta, as well as first vice-president Rafael Yuste and sporting director Deco.
Flick has enjoyed an incredible season in charge of the Catalan giants, who finished 2023–24 without a trophy and a distant second to Real Madrid in the final La Liga standings.
In contrast, Flick has delivered a domestic treble in 2024–25, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España, a time when the club is still struggling with ongoing financial limitations.
Posting on X, Laporta said: “Hansi, thank you for continuing to add to Barça’s legacy, the greatest club in the world. The fans love you, and we believe in you to keep leading our team to more wins!”
Flick’s contract may not be the only such announcement coming from Barcelona in the coming days, as SPORT explains that new deals for defensive pair Iñigo Martinez and Eric Garcia are expected by the end of the month.
Martinez is in a similar situation to Flick, with a contract to 2026 that will be extended by one more year to 2027. Garcia is hoping for a longer three-year extension on his current deal, which also expires in 2026.
The final details need ironing out, but no major hurdles are expected because Garcia is said to have been assured of an important role by Flick due to his versatility.
Raphinha is also thought to be closing in on a new deal of his own after emerging as one of Europe‘s top talents this season.