Barcelona's Raphinha, Hansi Flick to Sign Contract Extensions, per Report
Barcelona are looking to secure the contract extensions of some of their most important pieces before the end of the season, with Hansi Flick and Raphinha looking like the first in line.
Fabrizio Romano reported Raphinha reached an agreement to sign a contract extension with the Catalans, set to be announced on Thursday, a day after the club announces Flick's apparent contract extension. The manager led Barcelona to their first domestic treble in club history during his debut season.
The German boss signed a two-year deal last summer, but after a sensational first campaign where Flick returned Barcelona to the upper echelon in Europe, reports indicate he'll sign an extension for a further season through the summer of 2027.
Raphinha, the player that was on the verge of leaving Barcelona last summer after two underwhelming seasons, is now one of the most important pieces in Flick's side and looks set to put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.
The Brazilian winger's 35 goals and 24 assists during the 2024–25 season are the most of any player across Europe's top five leagues. Flick turning Raphinha into a Ballon d'Or candidate is one of the biggest reasons for Barcelona's success this term. Now, the pair look set to continue their relationship with the club well into the future.
If reports coming from Spain are true, then Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga this weekend for their final game of the season before the summer break having already secured two pivotal pieces of a project that began last summer and delivered immediate results.
Further contract extensions are expected before the start of the 2025–26 season, with Lamine Yamal's being the most important. The teenager's extension seems to be a just matter of time before it's official, though, with the club having to wait until he turns 18-years-old.
With contract extensions for key pieces imminent and further reinforcements being contemplated in the summer transfer window, Barcelona are loading up to once again dominate Spain next season and make another run at ending a decade-long Champions League trophy drought.