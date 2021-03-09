Pierce, Bosh Headline 2021 Hall of Fame Finalists

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced 14 finalists for the Class of 2021 on Tuesday.

The official 2021 class will be announced on May 16, and the enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for September. An exact date for the ceremony will be announced this week, per the NBA.

Former Raptors and Heat forward Chris Bosh headlines this year's finalists. Bosh is an 11-time All Star and two-time NBA Champion. Celtics legend and 2008 Finals MVP Paul Pierce is another likely Hall-of-Fame candidate.

Celtics legend Bill Russell is also up for election for his accomplishments as a coach in the NBA. Russell was enshrined in 1975 for his dominant playing career, and he was also the first Black coach in NBA history. Russell coached the Celtics to two NBA championship in 1968 and 1969.

The class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony has been rescheduled and rescheduled to May 14-16 due to COVID-19. The 2020 class includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

Here is the full list of the 2021 finalists:

Rick Adelman, NBA coach

Chris Bosh, NBA player

Michael Cooper, NBA player

Tim Hardaway, NBA player

Marques Johnson, NBA player

Paul Pierce, NBA player

Bill Russell, NBA coach

Ben Wallace, NBA coach

Chris Webber, NBA player

Jay Wright, NCAA men's basketball coach

Leta Andrews, high school basketball coach

Yolanda Griffith, WNBA player

Lauren Jackson, WNBA player

Marianne Stanley, NCAA women's coach