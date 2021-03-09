SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce Headline 2021 Basketball Hall Of Fame Finalists

Author:
Publish date:

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced 14 finalists for the Class of 2021 on Tuesday. 

The official 2021 class will be announced on May 16, and the enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for September. An exact date for the ceremony will be announced this week, per the NBA

Former Raptors and Heat forward Chris Bosh headlines this year's finalists. Bosh is an 11-time All Star and two-time NBA Champion. Celtics legend and 2008 Finals MVP Paul Pierce is another likely Hall-of-Fame candidate. 

Celtics legend Bill Russell is also up for election for his accomplishments as a coach in the NBA. Russell was enshrined in 1975 for his dominant playing career, and he was also the first Black coach in NBA history. Russell coached the Celtics to two NBA championship in 1968 and 1969.

The class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony has been rescheduled and rescheduled to May 14-16 due to COVID-19. The 2020 class includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. 

Here is the full list of the 2021 finalists:

Rick Adelman, NBA coach

Chris Bosh, NBA player

Michael Cooper, NBA player

Tim Hardaway, NBA player

Marques Johnson, NBA player 

Paul Pierce, NBA player

Bill Russell, NBA coach 

Ben Wallace, NBA coach 

Chris Webber, NBA player

Jay Wright, NCAA men's basketball coach

Leta Andrews, high school basketball coach

Yolanda Griffith, WNBA player

Lauren Jackson, WNBA player

Marianne Stanley, NCAA women's coach 

YOU MAY LIKE

Chris Bosh at his jersey retirement with the Miami Heat.
Basketball

Pierce, Bosh Headline 2021 Hall of Fame Finalists

Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Chris Webber and Ben Wallace are among the 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

USATSI_15660043
Play
Gambling

2021 ACC Tournament Betting Breakdown, Odds and Picks

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo previews the betting odds and breaks down this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament.

Roger Federer is targeting a return to tournament competition in Qatar in March.
Tennis

Roger Federer Eyes Tokyo Olympics

If he reaches Tokyo, it will mark Federer's fifth time competing in the Olympics.

nfl-franchise-tag-tracker
NFL

Franchise Tag Tracker: Every Player Tagged for 2021

Stay up to date with every player who receives the franchise tag before free agency begins on March 17.

patrick-mahomes-brittany-matthews
NFL

Mahomes's Baby Receives Texas Tech Soccer Scholarship

Another Mahomes is slated to suit up for the Red Raiders in the late 2030s.

Meyers Leonard dribbles a basketball.
NBA

Meyers Leonard Uses Antisemitic Slur While Playing 'Call of Duty'

A clip of the Heat center using an antisemitic slur during a Twitch stream surfaced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Allen Robinson with the Bears.
Play
NFL

Report: Allen Robinson Franchise Tagged by Bears

This is the second time Robinson has been franchise tagged.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp against Fulham.
Play
Soccer

Klopp Rules Out Replacing Low as Germany Coach

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp took himself out of the running to replace Joachim Löw when the Germany manager steps down this summer.