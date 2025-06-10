DeMarcus Cousins Had to Be Held Back After Fans Threw Drinks at Him in Overseas Game
NBA journeyman DeMarcus Cousins drew the ire of fans overseas during a heated incident in Puerto Rico's professional basketball league this week.
Cousins, who's currently a member of the Guaynabo Mets, was ejected during a game against Vaqueros de Bayamon on Monday, and as he was leaving the court he appeared to provoke some of the fans in the stands.
The situation escalated just before Cousins was about to enter the tunnel, when a mob of fans near the tunnel entrance started throwing their drinks at him.
Cousins tried to go after the fans but was held back by security. He pushed back against the security guards for several seconds before the guards were able to forcefully usher him into the tunnel.
Catch that wild moment below:
Here's another angle:
It was a sobering look at the 34-year-old Cousins, years after he last played in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021–22 season. The former All-Star center played on seven different teams across his 11-year career in the states before he joined the Guaynabo Mets in 2023.