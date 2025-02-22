Mac McClung Pulls Off 360-Degree Layup Against Former Gonzaga Star Drew Timme
The NBA All-Star break is over which means Mac McClung has returned to the G League for safe keeping until Adam Silver summons him for next dunk contest. McClung is currently playing for the Osceola Magic for the second consecutive season.
This year McClung is averaging 24.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. On Friday night he scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Magic as they lost to the Long Island Nets by 23.
Not that the evening was without a really cool highlight. During the second quarter McClung drove down the lane and was met by Drew Timme who attempted to contest his shot. Rather than absorb the contact, McClung simply spun around in the air and laid the ball in off the glass.
Timme, who went undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2023, is averaging 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Long Island Nets this season. Maybe the NBA should consider including him in the skills contest next year if they want a real ratings boost.