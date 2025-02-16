Every Dunk Mac McClung Made En Route to Third Straight NBA Slam Dunk Contest Win
Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung made NBA history on Saturday night, becoming the first player in league history to win three straight Slam Dunk contests at All-Star Weekend.
The 26-year-old player put on a show at San Francisco's Chase Center, beating out Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, and Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson on his way to victory.
Here's a look at all four dunks he made to secure the title—the first of which was a two-handed, backward slam over a Kia K5:
The 6'2" guard then followed up his first 50 with a second 50, making this reverse slam and finishing Round 1 with a perfect score of 100:
Moving onto Round 2, now a 1-on-1 contest vs. Castle, McClung flushed two balls home and—once again—was given a perfect score of 50:
And to finish the night off strong, McClung jumped over 6'11" big man Evan Mobley before tapping the front of the rim, dunking, and running around with a huge smile on his face—all but knowing he just made history:
"Truly, stuff like this doesn't happen without standing on the shoulders of a lot of people," he said following the victory. "I had a lot of help. People were opening gyms to fit a car in, people were letting me use their car, I'm just really grateful right now."
What a night for McClung.