5 Best Javonte Williams Free Agency Landing Spots For Fantasy Football
Javonte Williams has been one of the most notable disappointments in the last few years among running backs in real and fantasy football. After scoring 204.9 PPR points during his rookie campaign, he’s suffered a knee injury (2022) and has seen his yards-per-carry average decline to under four since. He also fell into a backfield committee in 2024, sharing the totes with teammates Jaleel McLaughlin and, to a lesser degree, rookie Audric Estime.
The good news is Williams is now multiple years removed from his knee injury, and he’s still a young player at the age of 24 (he’ll be 25 at the start of next season). Williams also won’t warrant a big number in terms of his contract demands, simply because he has failed to prove himself as a reliable or productive runner at the professional level.
With that said, here are five teams that could help Williams improve his fantasy draft value as we head into maybe the most exciting part of the NFL offseason: the free agent frenzy.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers could have one of the most attractive backfield openings, assuming the team lets J.K. Dobbins walk as a free agent. In that scenario, they could grab Williams from their AFC West rivals, the Broncos. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s system has been very running-back friendly (just look at Dobbins’s numbers last season), so Williams could see a rebirth in the stat sheets. In fact, he could be seen as borderline RB2/RB3 in Hollywood.
Dallas Cowboys
Much like the Chargers, Dallas' backfield is one of the most attractive landing spots for a free agent or rookie in 2025. Williams would be a reasonable addition for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who isn’t known for spending much money on free agents. Playing in what will likely be an explosive offense, and assuming the team lets Rico Dowdle walk as a free agent, Williams would see a nice uptick in value in fantasy football drafts.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have money to spend, and Aaron Jones is set to become a free agent, so they would get Williams as a low-cost option with upside. In this scenario, Minnesota could spend more on other areas on the roster that need improvement. The team would have to find another complementary back, as only Ty Chandler is under contract currently, but Williams would be interesting as a flex starter in Minnesota’s fantasy-friendly offense.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers could have a void in their backfield, as Najee Harris is slated to become a free agent. Enter Williams, who could take over the lead role and see 200-plus touches in the offense of coordinator Arthur Smith. While he would lose some work in the offense to Jaylen Warren, I’d still like Williams as a viable flex starter in fantasy leagues. Remember, this offense was fourth in run percentage under Smith this past season.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have Sincere McCormick and Zamir White as their current top options in the backfield, as Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are both free agents. The Silver & Black could go after a bigger fish, either in the NFL draft or free agency, but Williams could be a backup plan. Stealing a player from the rival Broncos, the Raiders could use Williams as their lead back under new coordinator Chip Kelly. It would be a solid landing spot.