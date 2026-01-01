BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Delivers Up To $1,500 For Alabama Vs Indiana Rose Bowl
Blue blood meets new blood when Alabama and Indiana square off in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 1. New BetMGM users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 if their first wager loses. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before placing your bets on this historic matchup.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Rose Bowl betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first bet on any market including Alabama vs Indiana. If your wager wins, you keep the cash winnings plus your original stake.
If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets up to $1,500. For example, if you bet $100 on Alabama to cover the spread and they fall short, you receive $100 in bonus bets. Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets, while smaller amounts receive one bonus bet of equal value.
Key terms for this promotion include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Original stake not returned when using bonus bets.
- Available for first-time BetMGM users only.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Alabama vs Indiana
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for the Rose Bowl takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to get your bonus protection in place before kickoff.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing required personal information and identification documents.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Alabama vs Indiana or any other available market.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or place additional wagers.
For more information about BetMGM's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM app. These offers change frequently and provide additional value for regular bettors throughout the college football season.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.