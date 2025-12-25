BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 for Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas
The Detroit Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings for a Christmas matchup on Thursday, Dec. 25, in what promises to be a thrilling NFC North showdown. New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on this holiday game. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and is one of the top sportsbook promos available for Thursday's Christmas contest.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Lions vs. Vikings
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If you place your initial bet on Lions vs. Vikings and it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets. The 8-7 Lions are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive while the 7-8 Vikings aim to reach .500 and tie Detroit in the standings.
Here are the key terms for this BetMGM promo code offer:
- Must use bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the offer.
- If your first wager loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500.
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $100 on the Lions to cover the spread and they fall short, you would receive five $20 bonus bets. If Detroit wins and covers, you keep your cash winnings plus the original stake.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Christmas football
Claiming this bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward and can be completed in just a few steps before Lions vs. Vikings kicks off on Dec. 25:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using promo code SI1500.
- Complete the sign-up process with your personal information and verify your identity with a driver's license.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Lions vs. Vikings or any other available sports market.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately, or if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
New users should read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season and beyond. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events like Christmas Day football games.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.