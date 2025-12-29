BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Delivers Up to $1,500 for Rams vs. Falcons Monday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football Dec. 29 in a game with playoff implications for the Rams. New BetMGM users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 if their first wager loses. This welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to bet on Monday's game while exploring BetMGM's extensive sportsbook promos.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Monday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on the Rams vs. Falcons game wins, you keep your cash winnings. However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your full stake as bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on the Rams to cover the spread would result in five $200 bonus bets. Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Available only to first-time BetMGM users.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be used on new wagers.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Rams vs. Falcons
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for Monday Night Football requires just a few simple steps. The process takes minutes and gets you ready to bet on the Rams and Falcons matchup.
- Click a link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading identification.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including the Rams vs. Falcons game.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately or continue betting.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to use on additional wagers.
For more information about BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. These regular promotions include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event offers that enhance your betting experience. Current users can find the latest promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently throughout the week.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.