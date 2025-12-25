BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 Back for Cowboys vs. Commanders Christmas Day Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the Washington Commanders in a Christmas Day matinee on Dec. 25, giving bettors a perfect opportunity to use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. New users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and is perfect for wagering on this NFC East rivalry game, along with other sportsbook promos available for the holiday matchup.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Cowboys vs. Commanders
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first real money wager loses. You must enter the promo code SI1500 during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for this welcome offer. After placing your first bet on any market, including the Cowboys vs. Commanders game, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake if the wager loses.
The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount:
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying bet.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake amount.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- You cannot withdraw bonus bet stakes, only winnings from successful bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $500 on the Cowboys to cover the spread and lose, you'd receive five $100 bonus bets. If you wager $30 on Dak Prescott to throw two touchdown passes and lose, you'd get one $30 bonus bet. Both teams enter this matchup with disappointing records, making prop bets and alternative spreads attractive options for your qualifying wager.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Christmas Day football
Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook welcome offer before the Cowboys and Commanders kick off on Dec. 25:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration.
- Enter the BetMGM promo code SI1500 during the sign-up process.
- Complete account verification by providing required personal information and identification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on the Cowboys vs. Commanders game or any other available market.
- If your bet wins, keep your cash winnings and withdraw immediately if desired.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.
New users can learn more about this sportsbook's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. These promotions frequently include odds boosts for popular games, parlay bonuses, and special holiday-themed offers during major sporting events. Current users can discover these additional opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or desktop platform.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.