BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gets new users up to $1,500 for Chargers vs. Patriots
The AFC wild-card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 11 promises to be a defensive battle featuring two of the league's most pressured quarterbacks. New BetMGM users can capitalize on this compelling matchup by using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to secure up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager doesn't win. With Justin Herbert and Drake Maye both having faced significant pass rush pressure this season, bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on this intriguing playoff contest.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Chargers vs. Patriots
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with substantial protection on their first wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, bettors can place their initial wager on any market, including the Chargers-Patriots wild-card game. If the wager loses, BetMGM returns the full stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus structure varies based on wager amount. For bets over $50, BetMGM awards five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying wager. For example, a $1,000 losing bet on the Patriots to cover the spread would result in five $200 bonus bets. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Available to new users only.
- No withdrawal of bonus bet stakes.
Consider wagering on the total sacks in this game, given both Herbert (54 sacks) and Maye (47 sacks) ranked among the most pressured quarterbacks this season. If you bet $500 on the over and lose, you'd receive five $100 bonus bets to use on additional playoff markets.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Sunday's playoff game
Claiming this welcome offer requires just a few simple steps before the Chargers and Patriots kick off Sunday night. Follow this process to secure your bonus bets:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook.
- Register using BetMGM promo code SI1500 during account creation.
- Verify your identity with required documentation.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any available market.
- Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your initial wager loses.
New England enters as the second seed after finishing 14-3, while Los Angeles secured the seventh seed at 11-6. Both teams feature dynamic young quarterbacks but struggled with offensive line protection throughout the regular season. For more detailed analysis of BetMGM's features and additional promotions, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and same-game parlays for major sporting events like playoff games.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.