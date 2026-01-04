BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gets up to $1,500 back for Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on Sunday's pivotal Ravens vs. Steelers matchup. This AFC North showdown on Jan. 5 features winner-take-all stakes, with Pittsburgh (9-7) clinching the division title with a win or tie while Baltimore (8-8) needs a victory to claim the crown. Check out the latest sportsbook promos for this crucial Week 18 clash.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Ravens vs. Steelers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first bet on any Ravens vs. Steelers market. If your wager wins on Sunday's AFC North championship game, you keep your winnings and original stake.
If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets up to $1,500. For wagers over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on Lamar Jackson to throw for over 250 yards would return five $200 bonus bets. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Available for first-time BetMGM customers only.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on new wagers.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Sunday's AFC North finale
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for Ravens vs. Steelers takes just minutes. Follow these steps to get started:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and register using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading identification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Ravens vs. Steelers betting market.
- If your bet wins, collect your winnings immediately. If it loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500.
Sunday's winner-take-all matchup between division rivals offers numerous betting opportunities, from the point spread to player props on Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and markets.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular markets and can provide additional value for Sunday's crucial AFC North championship game.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.