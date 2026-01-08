BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gives $1,500 Back For The College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff Semifinals arrive Thursday, Jan. 8, with Miami facing Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl and Indiana meeting Oregon in the Peach Bowl on Friday. New BetMGM users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. These sportsbook promos provide an excellent opportunity to bet on these crucial playoff matchups.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets for CFP action
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 allows new customers to place their first wager on any College Football Playoff market. If your initial bet wins, you keep the cash winnings. If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
Here's how the bonus structure works:
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the offer.
For example, if you bet $500 on Miami to cover the spread against Ole Miss and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets. If you bet $30 on Indiana to beat Oregon straight up and lose, you would get one $30 bonus bet. The semifinals feature compelling matchups with Miami's dominant defense facing Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, while unbeaten Indiana seeks to prove their breakout season against Oregon in a rematch.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code SI1500 for playoff betting
Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with your College Football Playoff betting:
- Click any link on this page to register with BetMGM using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500.
- Complete account verification with your personal information and driver's license.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using PayPal, Apple Pay, or your preferred payment method.
- Place your first wager on any CFP market, including Miami vs. Ole Miss or Indiana vs. Oregon.
- If you win, withdraw your cash immediately. If you lose, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
New users can read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special playoff promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change regularly and provide additional value for customers betting on major sporting events like the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.