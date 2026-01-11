BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 back for Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card showdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills riding an eight-game winning streak that secured their second AFC South title in four seasons. New bettors can capitalize on this playoff excitement with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager doesn't win on Sunday, Jan 11. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and allows you to bet on the Bills-Jaguars game or any other sportsbook promos available.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers protection for your first playoff wager
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with substantial protection on their initial wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first bet on any market, including the Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card game. If your wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount. If you bet more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each. For example, if you wager $500 on the Jaguars to cover the spread and lose, you'd receive five $100 bonus bets. Smaller wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet equal to your original stake amount.
Key terms for this offer include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the promotion.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.
- Available for new BetMGM customers only.
Consider betting on Trevor Lawrence to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes, as he's thrown 15 TDs against just one interception over Jacksonville's final six regular season games. If you wager $300 on this prop and it doesn't hit, you'd receive five $60 bonus bets to use on other playoff games.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Bills vs. Jaguars playoff action
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer takes just a few simple steps before Sunday's Wild Card kickoff. The registration process ensures you're ready to bet on whether Buffalo can end its nine-game road playoff losing streak or if Jacksonville continues its hot streak.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading a driver's license photo.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or other available banking methods.
- Place your initial wager on the Bills-Jaguars game or any other sporting event of your choice.
- If your bet wins, keep all profits immediately; if it loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions enhance your playoff betting experience
BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that can enhance your playoff betting experience. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses for multi-leg wagers during major sporting events like the NFL playoffs.
Current customers can discover these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or desktop platform. The promotional offerings change regularly, so checking this section frequently ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting value throughout the postseason.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.