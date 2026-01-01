BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up To $1,500 Back For Cfp Sugar Bowl - Ole Miss Vs Georgia
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on Thursday's College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 3 Georgia. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and gives bettors a chance to wager on one of the most anticipated sportsbook promos of the Jan. 1 bowl slate.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 details for Ole Miss vs Georgia Sugar Bowl
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 allows first-time users to receive their full stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets if their initial wager loses. New customers must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any sports market, including Thursday's Sugar Bowl rematch between the Rebels and Bulldogs. If your wager on Ole Miss or Georgia wins, you keep the cash winnings. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bet credits.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount:
- Wagers over $50: Five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.
- Wagers under $50: One bonus bet equal to your stake amount.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $500 on Georgia to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets. If you wager $30 on Ole Miss to win outright and lose, you get one $30 bonus bet. This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Thursday's Sugar Bowl
Claiming the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code SI1500 offer takes just a few simple steps before Thursday's 8:45 PM ET kickoff in New Orleans. Follow these instructions to secure your welcome bonus:
- Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500 through the links on this page.
- Complete account verification with your personal information and driver's license.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other banking methods.
- Place your first real money wager on Ole Miss vs Georgia or any other sports market.
- If you win, withdraw your cash winnings immediately; if you lose, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for current customers throughout the college football season. Existing users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers complement the new user welcome bonus and provide additional value for regular bettors.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.