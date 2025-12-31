BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for Cotton Bowl Miami vs Ohio State
The College Football Playoff quarterfinal between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Miami in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 31 presents an excellent opportunity to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer. New users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before placing your bets on this historic matchup.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 back for Cotton Bowl betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on the Cotton Bowl loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 during registration and a minimum $10 deposit.
Here's how the bonus structure works:
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- You keep your winnings if your first bet succeeds.
For example, if you wager $1,000 on Ohio State to cover the spread against Miami and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. If you bet $30 on Miami to win outright and lose, you would get one $30 bonus bet. The Buckeyes enter as defending national champions despite their Big Ten Championship Game loss, while Miami makes its first CFP appearance since 2002.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Cotton Bowl wagering
Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code offer takes just a few simple steps before the Cotton Bowl kicks off Wednesday evening:
- Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Cotton Bowl market.
- If you lose, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
- Use bonus bets within seven days of receiving them.
The registration process requires basic personal information and identity verification. Popular deposit methods include PayPal, Apple Pay, and debit cards. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special promotions tied to major sporting events like College Football Playoff games.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.