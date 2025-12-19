BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 back for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will meet in a professional boxing match on Dec. 19, bringing together two fighters from markedly different backgrounds in what promises to be an unconventional heavyweight pairing. New BetMGM users can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This promotion allows bettors to place their initial wager on Paul vs Joshua or any other available sportsbook promos while having protection on their first bet.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Paul vs Joshua betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer requires users to enter the code SI1500 during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit before placing their qualifying bet. If your first wager on the Paul vs Joshua fight wins, you keep your cash winnings and original stake.
However, if your initial bet loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. The bonus bet structure varies based on your wager amount:
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying wager.
- Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the lost stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with any winnings.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on Anthony Joshua to win and he loses, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. If you bet $30 on Jake Paul to win by knockout and it doesn't happen, you would get one $30 bonus bet. This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for the Paul vs Joshua fight requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bet protection:
- Click any BetMGM link on this page to begin registration.
- Enter bonus code SI1500 when prompted during account creation.
- Complete the registration process with your personal information and identity verification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Paul vs Joshua or any available market.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to use on future wagers.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. These regular promotions include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event betting opportunities that enhance the overall betting experience. Current BetMGM users can discover these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or desktop platform.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.