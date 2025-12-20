SI

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 back for Miami vs Texas A&M CFP First Round

Geoff Ulrich

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gets new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for Miami vs Texas A&M CFP First Round action on Saturday.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gets new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for Miami vs Texas A&M CFP First Round action on Saturday. / Sports Illustrated

CLAIM NOW. dark. Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets. BetMGM New

The College Football Playoff First Round brings an exciting matchup as No. 10 Miami faces No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday, Dec. 20. New users can take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer requires using the code SI1500 and is perfect for betting on this historic playoff showdown between two first-time CFP participants. Both teams are looking to advance and face Ohio State in the quarterfinals, making this one of the most compelling sportsbook promos available for Saturday's action.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Miami vs Texas A&M

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any market, including the Miami vs Texas A&M College Football Playoff game. If your bet wins, you keep all the cash winnings and your original stake.

If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. For example, if you bet $100 on Texas A&M to cover the spread and they fall short, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets. If you wager $1,000 on Miami to win outright and the Hurricanes lose, you'll get five separate $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Must use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration.
  • Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets.
  • Wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet of equal value.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Saturday's CFP action

Getting started with this BetMGM welcome offer is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets protection for the Miami vs Texas A&M College Football Playoff First Round game:

  1. Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration.
  2. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during account creation.
  3. Complete the registration process with your personal information and verify your identity.
  4. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
  5. Place your first real money wager on any sports market, including Saturday's CFP matchup.
  6. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or continue betting.
  7. If your bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets within 24 hours.

Remember that bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on new wagers. You keep any winnings from successful bonus bet wagers, but the bonus bet stake is not returned. For more information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. These promotions often include profit boosts for specific games, parlay bonuses, and special odds enhancements for major sporting events. Current customers can find the latest promotional offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or website. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers, especially during major events like the College Football Playoff, so checking regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience.

  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
  • Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Geoff Ulrich
GEOFF ULRICH

Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.

Home/Betting Promo