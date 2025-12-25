BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for NBA Christmas Rockets vs. Lakers
The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers clash on Christmas night, Dec. 25, in one of the NBA's marquee holiday matchups. New BetMGM users can enhance their viewing experience with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Both Western Conference contenders enter this game with winning records, making it an ideal opportunity to explore sportsbook promos while watching LeBron James and the Lakers battle the young, talented Rockets.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers protection for Christmas basketball
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gives first-time users substantial protection on their initial wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first bet on any market, including the Rockets vs. Lakers Christmas showdown. If your wager wins, you keep all the cash winnings plus your original stake.
However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. The structure depends on your wager amount:
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.
- Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Lakers to cover the spread and they fall short, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. Alternatively, a $40 wager on Rockets moneyline that loses would return one $40 bonus bet. This Christmas night game between two playoff-contending teams offers numerous betting opportunities, from point spreads to player props featuring stars like LeBron James and the Rockets' emerging talent.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Christmas basketball
Claiming this BetMGM promotion requires just a few simple steps before the Rockets and Lakers tip off on Dec. 25. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete the sign-up process with your personal information and verify your identity with a driver's license.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or debit card.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Christmas Day NBA games.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately, or if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
Remember that bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be used on new wagers within seven days. BetMGM does not return the bonus bet stake when you use these tokens, only any winnings generated. For more details about this sportsbook's features and offerings, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the basketball season. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special NBA-themed promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for marquee games like Christmas Day matchups, giving seasoned bettors additional value beyond the new user welcome bonus.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
