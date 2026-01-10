SI

BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for NFL Wild Card Weekend

NFL Wild Card Weekend 2026 delivers three days of elimination football from Saturday, Jan. 10 through Monday, Jan. 12. New BetMGM users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and lets you bet on any of the six Wild Card matchups, from Saturday's Rams at Panthers opener to Monday night's Texans at Steelers finale.

Wild Card Weekend features must-win games where one mistake ends a team's season. Check out the latest sportsbook promos and get ready for playoff football starting Saturday, Jan. 10.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 welcome offer protects your first bet with bonus bet coverage up to $1,500. New customers must use promo code SI1500 when registering and make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify. If your opening wager wins, you keep the cash winnings plus your original stake.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets up to $1,500. Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying bet each, while stakes under $50 get one bonus bet matching your wager amount. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on Sunday's Bills at Jaguars game would return five $200 bonus bets, while a $40 wager on Saturday's Packers at Bears matchup would return one $40 bonus bet.

Key terms include:

  • Minimum $10 deposit required.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Promo code SI1500 must be entered during registration.
  • Offer applies to any sports market or bet type.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Wild Card Weekend

Follow these steps to claim the BetMGM promo code SI1500 offer and bet on NFL Wild Card Weekend:

  1. Click any BetMGM link on this page to begin registration.
  2. Enter bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 when prompted during sign-up.
  3. Complete account verification with required personal information.
  4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
  5. Place your qualifying first bet on any Wild Card game or market.
  6. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or continue betting.
  7. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to use on additional wagers.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features, betting options, and user experience.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current customers throughout the NFL playoffs. Existing users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special Wild Card Weekend promotions in the 'Promos' tab of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change regularly and provide additional value for playoff betting beyond the new customer welcome bonus.

  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
  • Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

