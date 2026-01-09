BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up To $1,500 Back For Oregon Vs Indiana CFP Semifinal
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for new users betting on Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon at the Peach Bowl. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and provides excellent value for wagering on this highly anticipated rematch. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before placing your bets on Jan. 9.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 protection for CFP semifinal betting
New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering their account. The promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, making it perfect for betting on the Oregon vs Indiana semifinal showdown. Whether you back the Hoosiers to complete their perfect season or the Ducks to avenge their October loss, this offer provides valuable protection.
The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer includes these key terms:
- Minimum $10 deposit and qualifying wager required.
- Losing wagers receive full stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you wager $1,000 on Indiana to cover the spread against Oregon and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. If you bet $30 on the Ducks to win outright and lose, you would get one $30 bonus bet. This structure provides flexibility for both large and small wagers on the CFP semifinal.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM ahead of Oregon vs Indiana
Claiming your BetMGM promo code SI1500 offer takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal action. Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity with a driver's license.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or another preferred method.
- Place your qualifying wager on any Oregon vs Indiana market or other sporting event.
- If your bet wins, keep your cash winnings; if it loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500.
Ready to get started? Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into this leading sportsbook's features and offerings.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for major games like College Football Playoff semifinals, providing additional value throughout the sports calendar.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.