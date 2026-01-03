BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 back for Panthers vs. Buccaneers Week 18

SI

Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Panthers vs. Buccaneers Week 18. Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses.
The NFC South division title is on the line Saturday when the Carolina Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a crucial Week 18 showdown. New users can capitalize on this high-stakes matchup with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This promotion requires the bonus code SI1500 and is perfect for betting on Saturday's divisional clash. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available for Jan. 4 action.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers protection for Panthers vs. Buccaneers betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new customers substantial protection on their first wager. After registering with the promo code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your initial bet on any market, including Saturday's Panthers-Buccaneers game. If your wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Stakes over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager. Bets under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake amount. Key terms include:

  • Minimum $10 deposit required.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Available for first-time BetMGM customers only.
  • Promo code SI1500 must be entered during registration.

For example, if you bet $500 on the Panthers to cover the spread and lose, you'd receive five $100 bonus bets. If you wager $30 on Baker Mayfield to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes and lose, you'd get one $30 bonus bet. This protection is valuable for Saturday's game, where the Panthers need just a win or tie to clinch the NFC South, while Tampa Bay must win and hope Atlanta loses to New Orleans.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Saturday's NFC South showdown

Claiming this BetMGM welcome offer for Panthers vs. Buccaneers is straightforward. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bet protection:

  1. Click any BetMGM link on this page and register using promo code SI1500.
  2. Complete account verification by providing required identification documents.
  3. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place your first real money wager on any market, including Saturday's game.
  5. If your bet wins, keep all winnings. If it loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500.

Saturday's 4:30 PM ET kickoff gives you time to analyze the matchup before placing your protected wager. Consider that Carolina has won six games by three-point margins this season, while Tampa Bay has lost four straight games by four points or fewer. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the NFL season. These additional offers appear in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app and website. Many promotions target specific games or betting markets, making them particularly valuable during playoff-deciding contests like Panthers vs. Buccaneers.

  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
  • Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

