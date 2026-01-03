BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 back for Seahawks vs 49ers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for Saturday's NFC West title clash between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 4. New customers can explore top sportsbook promos and get started with this generous welcome bonus.
New BetMGM customers can use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This offer requires the promo code SI1500 during registration and a minimum $10 deposit. After placing your first real money bet on any market, including the Seahawks vs 49ers matchup, you'll receive protection on your initial wager.
The bonus structure depends on your wager amount. If you bet $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. For wagers over $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, a $1,000 losing bet on the 49ers to win the NFC West would return five $200 bonus bets, while a $30 losing wager on the Seahawks would yield one $30 bonus bet.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Available for first-time BetMGM customers only.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and stake is not returned with winnings.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Seahawks vs 49ers
Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer before Saturday's game:
- Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including the Seahawks vs 49ers game.
- If your bet loses, receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets within 24 hours.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days on any available markets.
For more details about this operator, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for major games like the Seahawks vs 49ers NFC West showdown and other playoff-implications matchups throughout the season.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.