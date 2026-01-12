BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 back for Texans vs. Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans in their first-ever playoff meeting on Monday, Jan. 12, and new users can claim a BetMGM bonus code offer worth up to $1,500. The $1,500 back in bonus bets promotion requires the code SI1500 and gives bettors a chance to wager on this Wild Card showdown. Both teams enter with momentum as the Texans ride a nine-game winning streak while the Steelers welcome back suspended receiver DK Metcalf for the postseason.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets
New BetMGM users can enter BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer allows bettors to place their initial wager on the Texans vs. Steelers Wild Card matchup with added protection. The promotion requires a minimum $10 deposit and qualifying wager to activate.
If your first bet on the Steelers-Texans game wins, you keep your cash winnings. If your wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For wagers over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each. Wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet equal to your original wager amount.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.
- Code SI1500 must be entered during registration.
- Available for first-time BetMGM users only.
For example, if you wager $1,000 on Pittsburgh to cover the spread and they fall short, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. If you bet $30 on C.J. Stroud to throw two touchdown passes and he only throws one, you would get one $30 bonus bet.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Texans vs. Steelers
Claiming this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes before Monday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus:
- Click a link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook.
- Create your account using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during registration.
- Verify your identity with required documentation.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Texans vs. Steelers market.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
The Wild Card matchup features Houston's top-ranked defense against Pittsburgh's revitalized offense with Metcalf back in the lineup. Check out our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and offerings.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for current customers throughout the NFL playoffs. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, parlay promotions, and special playoff offers in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers complement the standard sportsbook promos available during major sporting events like Wild Card weekend.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
