BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 for 49ers vs. Eagles

Geoff Ulrich

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for 49ers vs Eagles.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for 49ers vs Eagles. / Sports Illustrated

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts puts his perfect 5-0 home playoff record on the line Sunday against the visiting San Francisco 49ers in what promises to be an electrifying wild-card matchup. New users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on this Jan. 12 playoff showdown. This welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to wager on one of the weekend's most compelling sportsbook promos.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Eagles vs. 49ers

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new customers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This promotion requires the bonus code SI1500 during registration and is available to first-time BetMGM users who make a minimum $10 deposit. If your opening bet on the Eagles vs. 49ers matchup wins, you keep your cash winnings as usual.

However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For example, if you bet $100 on Jalen Hurts to throw for over 250 yards and he falls short, you would receive a $100 bonus bet. If you wagered $1,000 on the Eagles to cover the spread and they lose outright, BetMGM would provide five $200 bonus bets totaling your original stake.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets if the original bet loses.
  • Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Sunday's playoff game

Claiming this welcome offer for the Eagles vs. 49ers playoff matchup takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your bonus bets before Sunday's 4:30 PM ET kickoff:

  1. Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration.
  2. Enter bonus code SI1500 when prompted during account creation.
  3. Complete the registration process with your personal information and verify your identity.
  4. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
  5. Place your first real money wager on any Eagles vs. 49ers betting market.
  6. If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately or place additional wagers.
  7. If your bet loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours.

New users can explore all available betting options for this NFC wild-card clash, from point spreads and totals to player props and same-game parlays. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting markets.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing users throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond. Current customers can discover daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for regular bettors following their favorite teams and players.

  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
  • Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

