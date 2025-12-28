BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Bears vs. 49ers SNF
The Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers clash on Sunday Night Football Dec. 28 in a crucial playoff positioning game. New users can capitalize on this primetime matchup with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to secure up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. Both teams enter having clinched playoff spots with Week 16 victories, making this contest ideal for exploring sportsbook promos.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers first-bet protection for Bears vs. 49ers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with comprehensive first-bet protection up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, users can place their initial real money wager on any Bears vs. 49ers betting market. If the bet wins, players keep their cash winnings and can withdraw immediately.
If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. For example, if you bet $100 on the Bears to cover the spread and they fall short, you receive one $100 bonus bet. Wagers exceeding $50 result in five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bet tokens.
- Available for any sports betting market, including Bears vs. 49ers props and spreads.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Sunday Night Football
Claiming this welcome offer requires just a few simple steps before Bears vs. 49ers kicks off Sunday night. Follow this process to secure your first-bet protection:
- Click any BetMGM link on this page and register using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing required personal information and identification.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Bears vs. 49ers or any available sports market.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.
New users can explore comprehensive betting options and promotional details in our BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing users beyond the welcome bonus. Current customers can discover daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers frequently feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.