BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 for James Madison vs Oregon CFP clash
James Madison makes its College Football Playoff debut against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 20, in what promises to be a thrilling first-round matchup in Eugene. New users can capitalize on this historic game with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and gives bettors an excellent opportunity to wager on one of the most compelling sportsbook promos available for Saturday's playoff action.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 protection for CFP betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with substantial protection on their first sports bet. After registering with the promo code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your initial wager on any market, including the James Madison vs Oregon College Football Playoff game. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure varies based on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Oregon to cover the three-touchdown spread and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. Wagers of $50 or less result in a single bonus bet equal to your original stake amount.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Only available to first-time BetMGM customers.
- Promo code SI1500 must be entered during registration.
Consider wagering on James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III to throw for over 250 yards against Oregon's defense, or back the Ducks to win by more than the posted spread. If your bet wins, you keep all winnings immediately. If it loses, the bonus bets provide another opportunity to profit from the CFP action.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Saturday's playoff game
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for the James Madison vs Oregon matchup requires just a few simple steps:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration with bonus code SI1500.
- Complete the registration process by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a valid driver's license.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or debit card.
- Place your first real money wager on any sports market, including Saturday's CFP first-round games.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If it loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours.
Remember that no additional promo code is needed beyond SI1500 during registration. For more detailed information about BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions enhance your betting experience
BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that can enhance your betting value throughout the College Football Playoff and other major sporting events. These offers frequently appear in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app, giving users multiple ways to maximize their potential returns on future wagers.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.