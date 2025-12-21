BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 for Patriots vs Ravens Sunday Night Football
The New England Patriots visit the Baltimore Ravens on BetMGM bonus code SI1500 Sunday, Dec. 21, in a crucial AFC matchup with playoff implications. New BetMGM users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses using promo code SI1500. This welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to bet on one of the most compelling sportsbook promos available for Sunday Night Football action.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Patriots vs Ravens
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 allows new users to receive their full stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This promotion requires the promo code SI1500 during registration and a minimum $10 deposit to activate the offer. New bettors can wager on any market for the Patriots-Ravens game, including moneyline, spread, or totals bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount. If you bet $50 or more and lose, BetMGM awards five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on the Patriots to cover the spread would result in five $200 bonus bets. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Promo code SI1500 must be entered during registration.
- Offer applies to first real money wager only.
For instance, if you bet $500 on the Ravens to win outright and they lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If Baltimore wins your initial bet, you keep your cash winnings and can withdraw them immediately.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your Patriots vs Ravens BetMGM welcome offer
Claiming this BetMGM promotion for Sunday Night Football requires just a few simple steps to get started with your first wager.
- Click a link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and driver's license details.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Patriots vs Ravens or any other available market.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately, or if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
The Patriots enter this game at 11-3 but need a strong finish to secure the AFC's top seed after losing to Buffalo last week. Baltimore sits at 7-7 and likely needs to win their final three games to reach the playoffs. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay promotions, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.