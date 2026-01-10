BetMGM bonus code SI1500: Up to $1,500 back for Packers vs. Bears Wild Card Weekend
The Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears in a crucial NFC Wild Card matchup Saturday night at Soldier Field. New BetMGM users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on this Saturday, January 10 playoff showdown. This welcome offer stands among the top sportsbook promos available for the wild-card round.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Packers vs. Bears
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your initial bet on any market, including the Packers-Bears wild-card game. If Jordan Love and Green Bay cover the spread or Caleb Williams leads Chicago to victory and your bet wins, you keep all winnings.
However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets. The bonus structure depends on your wager amount:
- Wagers over $50: Receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.
- Wagers $50 or less: Receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Bears to win their first playoff game since 2010 and they lose, you receive five $200 bonus bets. If you wager $40 on Josh Jacobs to score a touchdown and he doesn't, you get one $40 bonus bet.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for wild-card weekend
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for the Packers-Bears playoff game requires just a few simple steps. Use bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during registration to unlock this promotion.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and register using BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading identification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Saturday's NFC North rivalry game.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.
New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs. Current users can access daily profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special playoff-themed offers. Check the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to discover new opportunities and maximize your betting experience during wild-card weekend and beyond.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.