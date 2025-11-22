DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Pre-Live Offer: Sign Up Now to Get $300 in Bonus Bets
Missouri sportsbook promos are now rolling out ahead of schedule in the pre-launch period, and the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer is leading the way. Anyone in Missouri who signs up with DraftKings before Nov. 30 can secure $300 in bonus bets that will activate when the platform launches on Dec. 1. There’s no promo code to enter and no deposit required — early registration is all it takes. It’s a simple way for Missouri bettors to get ahead of the crowd and claim one of the strongest pre-launch deals before online sports betting officially goes live.
DraftKings Missouri promo code pre-launch details
No DraftKings Missouri promo code is required to claim this pre-launch offer. New users who register before Dec. 1 will receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus bets, ready to use when Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user Missouri promo:
- Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours if any technical issues occur.
- Winnings from bonus bets do not include the original bonus stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- This offer is available to new users aged 21 or older.
How to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo
Securing this DraftKings Missouri pre-launch bonus is quick and hassle-free. No promo code is required, and the steps to claim it are simple — just complete the sign-up process below to lock in $300 in bonus bets ahead of Missouri’s Dec. 1 launch.
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook using the links in this article before Dec. 1, and enter your personal information.
- Complete your registration — no deposit or wager is required to qualify for the pre-launch bonus.
- Choose your bonus token during signup.
- When Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, your bonus bets will be ready to use.
- Receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each for a total of $300, and keep any winnings generated from those bonus bets.
To learn more about this operator, see our full DraftKings review.
More Missouri pre-launch offers
Make sure to check out what other sportsbooks like FanDuel, BetMGM, and Fanatics are offering for pre-launch offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$500 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$3,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$50
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.