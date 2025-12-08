Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash for Monday Night Football on December 8. This prime-time showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium provides the perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos while watching two playoff contenders battle under the bright lights.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Eagles vs. Chargers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. You must place a minimum $1 wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if your bet loses, Fanatics returns the full stake as FanCash within 72 hours. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and starts immediately after account creation.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing bets.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Must wager for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Eagles to cover the spread against the Chargers and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you bet $50 on the total points and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that particular wager. The promotion continues daily, allowing you to maximize your FanCash earnings throughout the 10-day period.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming this promotion for the Eagles-Chargers matchup requires three simple steps. Follow this process to start earning FanCash on your Monday Night Football bets:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using any link on this page and verify your identity with personal information.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit to activate your account and the bonus promotion.
- Place your first $1+ wager on the Eagles vs. Chargers game or any qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer.
The promotion automatically applies to your account without requiring a promo code. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this new-user promotion, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing bonuses and enhanced odds for existing customers. These promotions often include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special game-day offers that complement major sporting events like Monday Night Football. Check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover current offers and maximize your betting value throughout the NFL season.
