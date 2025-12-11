Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Falcons vs Buccaneers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football action when the Falcons visit the Buccaneers on Thursday, December 11. This NFC South rivalry matchup presents excellent betting opportunities through various sportsbook promos as Tampa Bay fights for playoff positioning while Atlanta looks to play spoiler.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion structure. New users can earn up to $200 in FanCash daily by placing qualifying wagers that lose, creating opportunities to build betting bankroll while wagering on games like Falcons vs Buccaneers.
The promotion works by requiring users to place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Key terms include:
- Daily wagers must be at least $1 with minimum odds of -500.
- Only losing wagers earn FanCash equal to the stake amount.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash can be earned per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- FanCash is issued within 72 hours of wager settlement.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Falcons to cover the spread against Tampa Bay and the wager loses, you would receive $50 in FanCash. Conversely, if the Falcons cover and your bet wins, you keep the winnings but do not receive FanCash for that day. This structure allows bettors to build FanCash while learning the platform through games like this Thursday Night Football matchup.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing registration and making your first qualifying wager on Thursday Night Football or any eligible market. Follow these steps to activate your promotion:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum $10 deposit.
- Place your first $1+ wager with odds of -500 or longer on markets like Falcons vs Buccaneers.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user offer. These promotions often include enhanced odds on popular games, parlay boosts, and special event bonuses that can enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season. Check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover current offers and maximize your betting value on games like Thursday Night Football matchups.
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$2,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.