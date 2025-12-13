SI

Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for NBA Cup Semifinals

Bet on NBA Cup Semifinals with Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Get up to $2,000 in FanCash on Magic vs Knicks and Spurs vs Thunder matchups.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash as the NBA Cup Semifinals take center stage Saturday, December 13. Basketball fans can capitalize on this generous welcome offer while betting on two compelling matchups in Las Vegas. The promotion stands out among sportsbook promos with its unique 10-day structure that rewards losing wagers with FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for NBA Cup betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates on a daily basis over 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. New customers must place at least $1 in cash wagers daily with minimum odds of -500 or longer. When these qualifying bets lose, Fanatics returns the full stake up to $200 per day in FanCash.

For example, if you bet $150 on the Orlando Magic to defeat the New York Knicks in the first semifinal and the Magic lose, you would receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if you wager $100 on the Oklahoma City Thunder to beat the San Antonio Spurs and the Thunder win, you keep your winnings but receive no FanCash for that day.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Maximum $200 in FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
  • Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.
  • FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used for additional betting.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires no promo code and follows a straightforward process for Saturday's NBA Cup action.

  1. Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
  2. Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
  3. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place your first qualifying bet of at least $1 on NBA Cup Semifinals markets with odds of -500 or longer.
  5. If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours, up to $200 per day.
  6. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Existing bettors can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the mobile application. These rotating offers frequently target major sporting events and provide additional value for regular users of the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.

