Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Alabama vs Oklahoma CFP showdown
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash ahead of Friday's College Football Playoff First Round matchup between Alabama and Oklahoma. This exciting rematch takes place Friday, December 19, in Norman, Oklahoma, just over a month after the Sooners defeated the Crimson Tide 23-21 in the regular season. New bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on this high-stakes playoff opener.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for the CFP opener
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn FanCash on losing wagers over 10 consecutive days. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, starting from account creation. When these daily wagers lose, Fanatics returns the stake as FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on Alabama to cover the spread against Oklahoma and the Crimson Tide fails to do so, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. Alternatively, if you wager $200 on Oklahoma to win outright and the Sooners lose, you'll earn the maximum $200 daily FanCash amount. The key terms include:
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer.
- Available for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with the Alabama vs Oklahoma betting action is straightforward with these simple steps:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using any link on this page.
- Verify your identity and complete the registration process with required personal information.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first daily wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours.
- Repeat this process for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required to activate this offer. For more detailed information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. These additional offers can include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions that complement the CFP action. Current users can discover these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where new opportunities are frequently updated.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.