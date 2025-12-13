Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Army vs Navy Game
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on the 126th Army-Navy Game on Saturday, December 13. This historic rivalry between the Army Black Knights (6-5) and Navy Midshipmen (9-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore offers the perfect backdrop for new bettors to explore sportsbook promos. With the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on the line and Navy entering as modest favorites, this classic service-academy battle promises another emotional chapter in college football's oldest traditions.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Army vs Navy betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a $1 minimum cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When daily wagers settle as losses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the losing amount as FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on Navy to cover the spread against Army and the bet loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $50 on Army's moneyline and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that day. The key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash is awarded only on losing bets, up to $200 daily.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- No promo code required for activation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Army vs Navy
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires three simple steps to start betting on the Army-Navy rivalry. Follow these instructions to activate your account and begin earning FanCash:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your account.
- Place your first qualifying bet of $1 or more on any Army vs Navy market with odds of -500 or longer, then continue daily wagering for the full 10-day promotion period.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the mobile app. These rotating bonuses often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like point spreads, totals, and player props for major games like Army vs Navy.
