Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Lions vs Rams
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with up to $2,000 in FanCash for Sunday's crucial Lions vs Rams matchup on December 14. This game features massive playoff implications as the Rams look to clinch a postseason berth while the Lions fight to stay in contention. New bettors can take advantage of exceptional sportsbook promos to enhance their wagering experience on this high-stakes NFC showdown.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo details for Lions vs Rams betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires placing a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day starting from account creation. When your daily bet loses, Fanatics returns the full stake as FanCash up to $200 per day within 72 hours of settlement.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Lions to cover the spread against the Rams and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you wager $50 on Matthew Stafford to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day. The terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
- Wagers must have minimum odds of -500 or longer.
This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus provides excellent value for betting on the Lions vs Rams game, where the Rams enter as favorites despite Detroit's explosive offense averaging 30.3 points per game. Whether you're backing Puka Nacua to continue his stellar form or Jahmyr Gibbs to add to his 13 total touchdowns, the offer protects your stakes.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Lions vs Rams
Claiming this generous welcome offer is straightforward and doesn't require a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Follow these steps to start earning FanCash on Lions vs Rams bets:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Register your account by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $1+ wager on any Lions vs Rams market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your $2,000 potential.
Start your Fanatics Sportsbook journey with Sunday's compelling matchup between two playoff-contending teams. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value through ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special game-day promotions that complement major sporting events like Lions vs Rams. These rotating offers can be found in the 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app, ensuring loyal users always have opportunities to maximize their betting value throughout the NFL season and beyond.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.