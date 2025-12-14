FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 for Chargers vs Chiefs
New users can claim a generous FanDuel Missouri promo code offer without entering any code for Saturday's AFC West showdown between the Chargers and Chiefs on Dec. 14. This $300 bonus provides an excellent opportunity to wager on Kansas City's playoff hopes. Check out other Missouri sportsbook promos available this weekend.
How the FanDuel Missouri promo code offer works for Chargers vs Chiefs
The FanDuel Missouri promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and delivers $300 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Whether you back the Chiefs to keep their playoff dreams alive or the Chargers to potentially deliver a crushing blow to their division rivals, you'll receive the bonus regardless of your bet's outcome. This FanDuel Missouri welcome offer provides excellent value for Saturday's crucial matchup.
Key terms for this FanDuel MO sign-up bonus include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets awarded within 72 hours of bet settlement.
- Seven-day expiration period for bonus funds.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from successful bonus bets.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and win, you'll receive your original stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. If the Chiefs fail to cover, you'll still receive the full $300 bonus to use on future wagers. This FanDuel Missouri new-user offer ensures value regardless of Saturday's outcome between these AFC West rivals.
This FanDuel promo is exclusively available to new customers in Missouri.
Steps to claim your FanDuel Missouri bonus for Saturday's game
Claiming this generous welcome bonus takes just minutes and requires no special code entry.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new Missouri account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first $5 real money wager on any available market, including Chargers vs Chiefs.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, win or lose.
Learn more about the platform's features and betting options in our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing customers
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promotions' section. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for weekend games like Chargers vs Chiefs.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.