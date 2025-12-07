FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 14
NFL Week 14 on Dec. 8 delivers critical playoff-deciding matchups across the league, and new users can capitalize with an excellent FanDuel promo code offer. This $150 bonus opportunity requires no code and rewards winning $5 bets on any available market. With heavyweight clashes like Bills at Ravens and 49ers at Vikings highlighting the slate, bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while targeting these high-stakes games.
FanDuel promo code offer details for NFL Week 14 betting
This straightforward FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no special code entry during registration. New users simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first $5 wager on any available betting market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The offer works seamlessly with NFL Week 14 action, whether you back the Steelers to handle Cleveland's defense at home or support the Lions to continue their strong home form against Green Bay. Consider these key terms and conditions:
- Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Winning bonus bet returns exclude the bonus amount itself.
- Registration must occur through qualifying links to remain eligible.
For example, if you place $5 on the Ravens to beat Buffalo at -3.5 and win, you receive your original stake plus winnings, plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if Baltimore fails to cover and loses outright, you receive no bonus bets but only lose your initial $5 wager.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NFL Week 14
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes and requires no special promotional code during the registration process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus opportunity:
- Register your new FanDuel account using qualifying links on this page and download the mobile app when prompted.
- Complete your account verification and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $5 real money wager on any NFL Week 14 game or alternative betting market.
- If your qualifying bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours to use on future wagers.
Your bonus funds carry a seven-day expiration and one-time playthrough requirement before winnings become withdrawable. Read our complete FanDuel review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced betting opportunities for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can regularly find profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance options, and special event promotions by checking the "Promotions" tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses refresh frequently, particularly during major sporting events and playoff seasons, giving experienced bettors additional value on their continued wagering activity.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
