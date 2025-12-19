FanDuel Promo Code for Alabama vs Oklahoma CFP First Round: Bet $5, Get $250 If It Wins
New users can claim a valuable welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required for the College Football Playoff first-round matchup between Alabama and Oklahoma on Friday, Dec. 19. This $250 bonus opportunity allows bettors to wager on the highly anticipated rematch between these two powerhouse programs. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available for this exciting CFP opener.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Alabama vs Oklahoma
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new customers with $250 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins. No promotional code is needed to activate this FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Alabama vs Oklahoma playoff game. The terms and conditions include several important details for new users.
Key requirements for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer include:
- Register through a qualifying link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
- Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wins.
For example, if you bet $5 on Alabama to cover the spread against Oklahoma and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if your initial $5 wager on the Crimson Tide loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but can continue betting with your remaining account balance.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo for the CFP first round
Claiming this welcome offer for the Alabama vs Oklahoma playoff game requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to secure your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus:
- Click a qualifying link to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any betting market, including Alabama vs Oklahoma props or spreads.
- Receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
New users can explore various betting options for this CFP matchup, including point spreads, totals, and player props. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting markets.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers frequently feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for the College Football Playoff games.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.