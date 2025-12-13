FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Cup Semifinals: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to bet on the NBA Cup Semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 13. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $150 bonus offer when you place your first $5 wager. The NBA Cup Semifinals feature exciting matchups including Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, making it perfect timing to explore sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for NBA Cup betting
The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and delivers $150 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. This FanDuel sign-up bonus applies to any betting market, including the NBA Cup Semifinals where you can wager on game spreads, totals, or player props. New customers must register through eligible links and make a minimum $5 deposit to qualify for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets awarded within 72 hours if your first bet wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Magic to cover the spread against the Knicks and win, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If you lose your initial $5 wager on the Thunder-Spurs game, you receive no bonus bets but only lose your original stake.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus
Claiming your FanDuel promo codes welcome bonus takes just a few simple steps before the NBA Cup Semifinals tip off. Follow this process to secure your $150 in bonus bets:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using links on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any NBA Cup Semifinals market or other available sports betting option.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours to continue wagering.
The registration process requires basic personal information and verification of your location in eligible states. Read our complete FanDuel review for additional details about this sportsbook's features and offerings.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Current users can find daily odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal tournaments like the NBA Cup.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.